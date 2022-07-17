Elon Musk’s Narrow Twitter Escape

The one mystery is why Mr. Musk led himself down this primrose path in the first place, out of mouth momentum or excessive enjoyment of the limelight or for some mysterious reason that causes an onlooker to throw up his hands. Like every commentator in America, my initial take was that Mr. Musk wasn’t serious about Twitter, his interest would quickly fizzle out. However much he was right that Twitter was hurting for imaginative leadership, however much he might have been the one to supply it, the menace to ventures in which he has a much deeper financial, emotional and intellectual stake was obvious from the start.