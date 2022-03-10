Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sparked yet another furious speculation online after sharing a cryptic tweet that references the elusive Bitcoin creator. The tech billionaire took to Twitter and shared an an image with the logos of four major companies, namely Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi and Motorola. He circled the first few alphabets of each name, illustrating how the alphabets string together to form the word "Satoshi Nakamoto," showing that this is how the pseudonym was apparently derived. The circles pointed out chunks from these names 'Sa' from Samsung, 'To' from Toshiba, 'Naka' from Nakamichi and 'Moto' from Motorola stringing the the pseudonym 'Satoshi Nakamoto'.

To this day, not much is known about the elusive Bitcoin founder, with several people claiming that it is the famed Japanese coder and developer 'Satoshi Nakamoto', but the identity was never confirmed. Many believe Bitcoin was the work of more than one person hiding behind the pseudonym. Meanwhile, the cryptic tweet has gone viral as Twitter users had a field day after Elon Musk's tweeted on Nakamoto, with many netizens pitching their own theories.

Speculations are rife that despite the Japanese pseudonym, Nakamoto is possibly not Japanese and may also be a team and not just one individual. Netizens definitely did not miss the chance to have some fun with the post.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Dogecoin commented, "Woa the creator of bitcoin is half Japanese, a quarter Korean and a quarter American."

It is speculated that Nakamoto may not be Japanese due to his native-level use of English during interactions. Nakamoto was active in the development of bitcoin up until December 2010. While many people have claimed, or have been claimed, to be Nakamoto, following the tweet, many users have insisted that Elon is in fact Nakamoto himself

