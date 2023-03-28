Elon Musk’s new Twitter plan will stop people from voting in polls, getting For You recommendations if…2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Elon Musk's new plan for Twitter has baffled many.
Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has declared. According to Musk, this is the “only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over". It is otherwise a “hopeless losing battle", he said. You need to have a verified account to vote in polls “for the same reason", he added.
