Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has declared. According to Musk, this is the “only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over". It is otherwise a “hopeless losing battle", he said. You need to have a verified account to vote in polls “for the same reason", he added.

Rockstar Games’ Ben Sutcliffe said, “I don't get behind this decision. You need to invest money into talent and AI tech to detect bots on the platform. This isn't the way to go. It could tarnish the platform." In his reply, Musk predicted that Twitter “will be the only platform you can trust".

Vincent Daly, the Editor-in-Chief of CuteMonster.com, stated that only Monthly Twitter Blue Subscribers would have the option to receive a blue check if they paid a monthly fee, but that was not related to ID verification. He added that this move was unlikely to attract advertisers or generate significant revenue for Twitter. To this, Musk replied, “$7."

Queensboro FC’s Ian Schafer wondered how it would prevent verified accounts impersonating non-verified accounts of notable figures from getting even more visibility. Many people have called the move “lame".

Meanwhile, Twitter is seeking information on the person responsible for leaking some parts of its source code, according to a legal filing. The source code, which is used to run the social media platform online, was posted on Github by a user named 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast', and various excerpts were leaked. Github, which is owned by Microsoft, took down the code at Twitter's request on March 24.

Twitter has requested the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to order Github to produce "all identifying information" related to the 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast' user name. The March 24 filing showed that Twitter is keen to identify the person responsible for the leak.

Github did not respond immediately to a request for comment from Reuters about whether it has supplied the information requested by Twitter. It also did not comment on how long Twitter's source code had been publicly available. Twitter has also not yet responded to a request for comment.

The New York Times first reported the news about the leaked source code. The incident is significant because Twitter's source code is its intellectual property, and it is used to protect the platform from hackers and other cyber threats. Therefore, the leak could have serious consequences for Twitter's security.

