Billionaire Elon Musk is pushing ahead with an attempt to utilize emissions contributing to climate change, tweeting that his rocket company will launch a program to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use it to power spacecraft.

The chairman and chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Musk announced the project on December 13, shortly after being named Person of the Year by Time magazine.

“SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere & turn it into rocket fuel," he tweeted.

Using carbon dioxide to power space travel “will also be important for Mars," he added in a subsequent missive.

SpaceX, which has become a go-to provider of launch services for customers such as NASA, is developing rockets for deep-space travel that could send humans to Mars. Musk told an interviewer last year that he was confident a crewed mission to the red planet could take place in 2026.

Musk, the world’s richest man thanks to the popularity of his electric-vehicle maker, Tesla Inc., said in January he would donate $100 million toward a prize for the best carbon-capture technology.

The new initiative to make rocket fuel would rely on a type of technology, direct air capture (DAC), still in its early stages of development. The world’s largest DAC plant, a facility in Iceland, began operation in September and will take 4,000 tons annually from the air, about double the world’s previous DAC capacity.

Musk has used his Twitter account before for statements that appear on first glance to be impulsive or trolling. He announced via a tweet last week that he was considering giving up his jobs and “becoming an influencer full-time."

Last month, he taunted Senator Bernie Sanders, 80, after the Vermont socialist reiterated his call for the wealthy to pay more in taxes.

“I keep forgetting that you’re alive," the billionaire tweeted at the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

