Elon Musk's old video claiming 'money doesn't have power..' goes viral | Watch

Twitter has gone into a frenzy over Elon Musk as an old video clip seems to have resurfaced where the world's richest man can be seen sharing his view about money, stating that money has no power in itself. The old video clip has come to light once again as Elon Musk on Sunday posted a 'yes' to the video, perhaps to imply that he stands by his statement. Interestingly, the clip which has now gone viral is reportedly from an interview Elon Musk did in April this year.
In the viral video clip from the interview, Musk is heard saying, "people get confused sometimes they think an economy is money. Money is a database for exchange of goods & services. Money doesn't have power in & of itself. The actual economy is goods & services"
The viral video clip appears to have drawn a lot of attention with several users responding to the statements shared by Elon Musk. While some appear to agree with his sentiment, there are those who opposed what he had to say, and then again, there are those who simply responded to it in a lighter, humorous vein. Agreeing with Musk's statement, one Twitter user replied, “This is a deep known secret that is so difficult for us to grasp! When u do… u become Elon Musk" while another wrote “Why Elon Musk is wealthy he is smart."
Another Twitter user wrote, “the Venezuela inflation is a good example when there’s too much money and not enough goods & services…" This other Twitter user wrote, “Life was much simpler when people barter food. Not that we should god back to that but money has made all of us greedy and blind."
Meanwhile, the old video clip which has now gone viral is not the only reason why Musk has been on the news lately. Notably, Twitter Inc. on July 23 scored an early win against Elon Musk in its fight to make him complete his $44 billion buyout, according to Bloomberg report, which said that a Delaware judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date. It is important to note that this ruling marks the first victory for Twitter in a case in which many legal experts say Elon Musk will be the underdog, the report said.
