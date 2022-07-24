Elon Musk's old video claiming 'money doesn't have power..' goes viral | Watch

Meanwhile, the old video clip which has now gone viral is not the only reason why Musk has been on the news lately. Notably, Twitter Inc. on July 23 scored an early win against Elon Musk in its fight to make him complete his $44 billion buyout, according to Bloomberg report, which said that a Delaware judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date. It is important to note that this ruling marks the first victory for Twitter in a case in which many legal experts say Elon Musk will be the underdog, the report said.