Elon Musk alleged in a series of tweets that Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from its app store without giving any justification. Additionally, the Twitter CEO,asserted that the maker of the iPhone had stopped placing commercials on the social media platform. The richest man in the world said that Twitter was under pressure from Apple because of its obligations for content moderation.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why," wrote Musk in one of his first tweets for launching the attack against Apple. Then, he shared a tweet from the file-sharing and payment network LBRY, which runs on the blockchain.

“During Covid, Apple demanded our apps filter some search terms from being returned. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store. Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for some time," wrote LBRY. Musk asked, “Who else has Apple censored?"

The Tesla CEO launched a poll on: “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers?" As of now, 85% of respondents have voted for Yes.

In another tweet, Elon Musk revealed a “spoiler alert" about Apple’s secret taxing system. “Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?" he wrote.

While retweeting “Apple should support free speech," a post from MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Musk finally pinned a tweet, “This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead."

Apple controls more than half of the US market despite producing only 16% of the world's smartphones. Despite recent legal battles and international laws attempting to weaken Apple's hold on its own app store, the company still effectively governs a sizable portion of the mobile app market.

Elon Musk also shared a meme, indicating that he'd rather "go to war" than paying taxes to Apple. The tweet, however, appears to be deleted now. Here's a screenshot of the post:

