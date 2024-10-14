Elon Musk’s SpaceX has achieved something extraordinary

The flight showed how far ahead of any competition SpaceX now is. The engineers working on Starship were able to get their booster back to Earth because they have a lot of experience returning the much smaller first stages of the Falcon 9. SpaceX has been landing those first stages–which have their own landing legs and thus do not need catching in mid air–since the end of 2015, and has now done so over 300 times. No other rocket company currently has a reusable first stage at all, though two of them seem close. Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon intends to test such a rocket in the next few months and RocketLab, a smaller startup, plans to get one launched next year; various Chinese companies are working on the technology too.