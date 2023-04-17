Elon Musk's SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket system. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM IST
- Musk told a private Twitter audience on Sunday night that the mission stood a better chance of being scrubbed than proceeding to launch on Monday.
SpaceX, the California-based space company founded by Elon Musk, has delayed the first uncrewed test flight of its powerful new Starship rocket due to a pressurization issue in the lower-stage rocket booster. The rocketship, standing at 394 feet (120 m) tall, was set to blast-off from the SpaceX facility at Boca Chica, Texas, during a two-hour launch window that began at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) on Monday. However, the launch attempt was called off at the last minute, and the mission has been postponed for at least 48 hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×