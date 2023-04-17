The Federal Aviation Administration granted a license for the first test flight of the fully stacked rocket system just last Friday, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for the long-awaited launch. If all goes as planned for the next launch bid, all 33 Raptor engines will ignite simultaneously to lift the Starship on a flight that nearly completes a full orbit of the Earth before it re-enters the atmosphere and free-falls into the Pacific at supersonic speed about 60 miles (97 km) off the coast of the northern Hawaiian islands.

