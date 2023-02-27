Elon Musk's SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA
NASA said the mission's launch readiness review was completed on Saturday, and that the flight was given a go to proceed to liftoff as planned
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was set to launch early on Monday the International Space Station's next long-duration team into orbit, with an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and a Russian cosmonaut joining two NASA crewmates for the flight.
