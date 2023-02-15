Elon Musk's super bowl tweet gets less views than Biden's. Here's what he did next
- Several Twitter users took to the microblogging site to complain about seeing an abundance of the Musk's missives on the day following the Super Bowl
Elon Musk had Twitter engineers working late on Sunday to alter his social network's algorithm and prioritise the tweets posted by him after Musk's Super Bowl tweet garnered less engagement with nine million impressions than US President Joe Biden's whose tweet got 29 million.
