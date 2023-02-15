Elon Musk had Twitter engineers working late on Sunday to alter his social network's algorithm and prioritise the tweets posted by him after Musk's Super Bowl tweet garnered less engagement with nine million impressions than US President Joe Biden's whose tweet got 29 million.

This resulted in a glut of them in users' feeds on Monday. Several Twitter users took to the microblogging site to complain about seeing an abundance of the Musk's missives on the day following the Super Bowl.

The billionaire Twitter owner has also threatened to fire several of the company's engineers and had 80 employees build a system so that his tweets would be viewed by more users, according to a report by Platformer.

The Twitter boss's message of support for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday got significantly lower engagement than Biden's expressing a similar sentiment. The billionaire Twitter owner was said to be unhappy with the number of views of his Super Bowl tweet.

According to Platformer, Elon’s cousin James Musk summoned Twitter engineers at 2:36 am on Monday to “help solve" the “high urgency problem" of Musk’s low engagement.

After the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Musk flew his jet to the Bay Area to confront his team and demand they fix the engagement issue, Platformer reported.

The company chief has about 129 million followers, whereas Biden’s account has 37 million.

Musk has been increasingly focused on – and frustrated by – his personal engagement numbers, which have been dropping in recent weeks, the report said.

Now, Twitter has reportedly excluded Musk’s tweets from filters designed to improve the quality of users' timelines, the report said, adding it artificially boosted them by a factor of 1,000.

As many as 80 engineers were pulled in for the project and worked to “investigate various hypotheses about why Musk’s tweets weren’t reaching as many people as he thought they should" and to test solutions, the report stated.

Twitter engineers were able to send out a code by Monday afternoon that would allow the owner's tweets to bypass the algorithm and boost his posts by a factor of 1,000 by using a tool called the “power user multiplier," which only has been applied to Musk, the report added.