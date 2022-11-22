Elon Musk's ‘this’ question leaves internet confused

Amid criticism over his leadership style on the social-media platform Twitter, Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted a question that left Twitter users scratching their heads. “Wait, if I Tweet does that count as work?" was what Musk tweeted about him leading the company while also being active on Twitter.
Social media users were astonished by the paradoxical nature of the question. The reactions were mixed, with some opining that yes, as he is leading the platform, he should spend time on the platform as much as possible, while some cautioning that he also has other ventures and rather than wasting time on Twitter, he should focus on them.
Food delivery aggregator, Zomato also reacted to the tweet and said that his tweets count as work for them. “if you tweet that counts as work for us bro," Zomato said in the comment of Musk's tweet.
Several Twitter users also made a point that, as he tweets news media organizations report and earn money, so in a way when Elon Musk tweets, a cycle of content creation starts. “Lots of ‘journalists’ think it's working when they do it... you have a much more reasonable claim here," a user said.
The question from Elon Musk came amid a claim by Twitter that the platform is witnessing an all-time high of users. In the past week, Twitter claims to touch another high of 1.6 million active users.
After a recent poll on the platform, Elon Musk also decided to restore the account of former US President Donald Trump. The account of Donald Trump was suspended after the 6 January riots in capitol hill for which he was accused of using his social media account to incite his supporters.
But, after his account was restored, Donald Trump on Saturday clarified that he has no interest in returning to the platform. Around 51.8% of users voted for reinstating his account. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted after the poll.
