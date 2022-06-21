The former Xavier Alexander Musk is the daughter of Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008. Elon Musk and Justine Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008. She also has a twin brother named, Griffin.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name.
The reason for the name change is in accordance with her new gender identity and because "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," as per Reuters report .
The reason for the name change is in accordance with her new gender identity and because "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," as per Reuters report .
She is the daughter of Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008. Elon Musk and Justine Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008. She also has a twin brother named, Griffin.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She is the daughter of Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008. Elon Musk and Justine Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008. She also has a twin brother named, Griffin.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.
The former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.
Her new name was redacted in the online document, however as per the TMZ report, she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson.
Her new name was redacted in the online document, however as per the TMZ report, she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson.
The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April. It came to light recently in some online media reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April. It came to light recently in some online media reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the report, Vivian's hearing on the name change is set for Friday.
As per the report, Vivian's hearing on the name change is set for Friday.
There was no further explanation of the rift between Musk's daughter and her father, the Tesla and SpaceX chief who is attempting a $44 billion takeover of social media platform Twitter.
Neither a lawyer who represents Musk nor the Tesla media office immediately responded to Reuters emails requesting comment on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Neither a lawyer who represents Musk nor the Tesla media office immediately responded to Reuters emails requesting comment on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In May, about a month after the name and gender change document was filed, Musk declared his support for the Republican Party, whose elected representatives support a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights in states across the country.
In May, about a month after the name and gender change document was filed, Musk declared his support for the Republican Party, whose elected representatives support a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights in states across the country.
In July 2020, Musk had tweeted that pronouns suck.
In July 2020, Musk had tweeted that pronouns suck.
Later in December 2020, he weighed in on the issue of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns, tweeting in 2020, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Later in December 2020, he weighed in on the issue of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns, tweeting in 2020, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."