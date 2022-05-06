Andreessen isn’t the only partner at his venture firm whose existing relationships may get more complicated after Musk’s deal is completed. Vineeta Agarwala, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz who invests in biotech and medical companies, is married to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. It’s unclear if Agrawal will remain as CEO under Twitter once Musk takes over, but Musk has previously said that he made his bid for Twitter in part because he didn’t have faith in the company’s current leadership.