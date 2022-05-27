Elon Musk shared a Twitter poll earlier on May 27, and he wants his followers to give their opinion on something. Well, the format of Twitter is such that, even if you do not follow him, you can still visit the poll and give your opinion. The question is simple: Whom do you trust less - politicians or billionaires?

Who do you trust less? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has over 95 million Twitter followers. Within three hours of posting the poll, Elon Musk’s tweet has got 53,000 likes, 12,000 retweets and, at the time of publishing this article, over 10 lakh votes. While there are numerous comments, some of them are more interesting than the rest.

Michael J. Saylor, Founder and CEO - MicroStrategy, wrote, “Maybe we should settle more issues via twitter poll. This seems much more efficient than traditional methods. If we can get everyone in the country to follow you."

American actor Andy Milonakis wrote, “I trust people on a personal to person level, not by blanket statements about a big group."

Elon Musk called the judgement “fair".

One user wrote, “The billionaires own the politicians. It's a trick question. Trust is transitive."

With 21 hours to go, 78.3% of voters rated politicians as less trustworthy than billionaires. The world's richest man, stated that using the term "billionaire" as a derogatory term was "morally wrong & dumb" if a person became a billionaire by creating things that made millions of people happy.

Elon Musk made a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April. Musk polled Twitter users weeks before the offer to see if they wanted an edit button. In 2021, he asked Twitter people if they thought he should sell a 10% interest in Tesla, and the majority said yes.

Elon Musk was earlier sued by Twitter shareholders for withholding information about his ownership in the company.