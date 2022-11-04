Elon Musk's Twitter start layoff. Check 10 latest developments

Amid reports of ‘massive’ job cuts, Twitter employees around the world on Friday claimed that they started getting notifications that they were locked out of their work accounts. Reportedly, a ‘significant chunk’ in the India office has already been handed the pink slip and offices across the globe have been shut temporarily. Meanwhile, many employees have already started planning the next step.
The global job cut has been ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable. Check the top ten developments here:
Twitter emails its employees
In an internal email to employees earlier, Twiter said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday." It said that "everyone will receive an individual email".
If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home, Twitter had said.
Employees to receive another email about their ‘role’
“By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder", the memo reads.
If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email. If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email, the memo said
Offices to remain closed
The memo also said offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order to ‘ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data’
Massive layoff in India
Twitter has started laying off employees in India. A source close to PTI said the lay-offs have affected a "significant chunk" of the India team.
3,700 employees likely to lose jobs
Musk wants to cut about 3,700 jobs at San Francisco-based Twitter, people with knowledge of the matter said this week. The entrepreneur had begun dropping hints about his staffing priorities before the deal closed, saying he wants to focus on the core product. “Software engineering, server operations & design will rule the roost," he tweeted in early October.
Preparations for lay-off started days ago
Security staff at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carried out preparations for layoffs, while an internal directory used to look up colleagues was taken off line Thursday afternoon, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Laid-off Twitter employees sue Elon Musk
A class-action lawsuit has been reportedly filed against Twitter on Thursday at the San Francisco federal court on behalf of workers claiming the company’s layoffs violate a federal law requiring 60 days notice for employees.
Twitter Employees join unions ahead of job cuts
Twitter employees in the UK have been joining trade unions in an effort to better protect their employment rights during mass job cuts announced by the social media platform’s new owner Elon Musk.
“Twitter is treating its people appallingly," said Mike Clancy, General Secretary of Prospect, a UK-based trade union that said it has seen an influx of sign-ups from Twitter employees over the last week. Clancy called on the UK government to ensure that Twitter doesn’t become a “digital P&O," referring to the ferry company that cut 800 jobs in March.
“We are supporting our members at Twitter and will be working with them to defend them and their livelihoods," he added.
Ex-CEO Costolo creates Twitter Alumni Network
Former Twitter Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo, who left the company in 2015, said his latest company has put together a resource for former Twitter employees who want to connect and “figure out what’s next."
Job cuts started with the CEO
World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.
This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.
