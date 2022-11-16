In another ruthless action, Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to the Twitter staff that they have just another day to decide whether they want to stay on for "working long hours at high intensity" otherwise they can take a severance package of three months' pay.
A Reuters report, Musk told Twitter employees that anyone who had not clicked on a link confirming "you want to be part of the new Twitter" by Thursday evening would be considered to have quit.
"Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful," the message said.
"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," the message from Musk said. "This will mean long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."
Since the takeover, it has chaotic two weeks for the Twitter employees. And long has already become a norm in the company.
A New York Times report cited that Elon Musk's decision to lay off roughly 50% of the global workforce of Twitter, not only impacted those outside, but the chaotic event also saw employees resting in sleeping bags within the Twitter office in order to cater to Elon Musk's deadlines.
Since taking over the company the new Twitter boss took several actions that he said are required to justify the expensive takeover but critics found to be bizarre.
Twitter laid off half of its workforce earlier this month shortly after Musk took control of the social media company. Then he called back several employees noting that firing them was a mistake. Then ignoring the internal team's warning against the $8 Twitter blue subscription model, he announced rolling it. But, days before its implementation, he realised the drawback and then paused it.
Musk has criticized Twitter's spending and work culture and said the company needs steep cost cuts and a reboot of its services. Some Twitter employees who had criticized Musk publicly tweeted earlier that they had been let go.
For the uninitiated, working long hours is already a norm at other companies Musk heads, including Tesla and SpaceX. Musk himself is also known to work long hours
