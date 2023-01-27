Elon Musk says colleges are for fun, not for learning: Harsh Goenka shares video1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Elon Musk enrolled at Stanford University but dropped out after two days.
RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has shared a video clip that shows Elon Musk speaking about college education. The Tesla CEO is heard discussing the futility of college learning. As per Musk, colleges are not for learning at all.
