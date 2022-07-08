Elon Musk says 'Doing my part' to boost birth rates

Elon Musk says 'Doing my part' to boost birth rates2 min read . 08:16 AM IST
- Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, took to Twitter and wrote, 'Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception'
The world's richest person Elon Musk has often highlighted the low fertility rate in the US and has voiced concerns on the issue. Musk has reiterated that "Population collapse is the biggest danger civilization faces by far". He added, "Mark my words, they are sadly true".
The world's richest person Elon Musk has often highlighted the low fertility rate in the US and has voiced concerns on the issue. Musk has reiterated that "Population collapse is the biggest danger civilization faces by far". He added, "Mark my words, they are sadly true".
Raising a similar concern, Musk said he is at least attempting to solve the problem. Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, took to Twitter and wrote, "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid".
Raising a similar concern, Musk said he is at least attempting to solve the problem. Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, took to Twitter and wrote, "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid".
The past two years have been a demographic disaster in the US, Musk added that "I mean, I’m doing my part haha".
The past two years have been a demographic disaster in the US, Musk added that "I mean, I’m doing my part haha".
"This is highly unusual btw. Statistically, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have," Musk wrote.
"This is highly unusual btw. Statistically, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have," Musk wrote.
Citing data from Wall Street Journal, Musk captioned, "USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years".
Citing data from Wall Street Journal, Musk captioned, "USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years".
Musk said he is doing his best "to help underpopulation crisis".
Musk said he is doing his best "to help underpopulation crisis".
He posted another tweet that read: "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!"
He posted another tweet that read: "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!"
Musk's latest tweet on population decline has come amid reports that the tech billionaire, fathered twins in November 2021 with 36-year-old Canadian Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, Musk's brain-implant maker.
Musk's latest tweet on population decline has come amid reports that the tech billionaire, fathered twins in November 2021 with 36-year-old Canadian Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, Musk's brain-implant maker.
The babies, which were born in November, arrived just weeks before Musk, 51, and music artist Grimes had their second child via surrogate.
The babies, which were born in November, arrived just weeks before Musk, 51, and music artist Grimes had their second child via surrogate.
They welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk -- although the parents will mostly call her Y.
They welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk -- although the parents will mostly call her Y.
A few years ago, the Tesla CEO cited an example of Japan in an AI conference and said the dwindling birth rate in the East Asian country has posed a challenge to civilisation. Japan has negative population growth. Japan's population declined by 600,000 last year.
A few years ago, the Tesla CEO cited an example of Japan in an AI conference and said the dwindling birth rate in the East Asian country has posed a challenge to civilisation. Japan has negative population growth. Japan's population declined by 600,000 last year.
At that time, Musk said Japan could cease to exist because of its dwindling birth rate.
At that time, Musk said Japan could cease to exist because of its dwindling birth rate.
He recounted how some modern-day parents argue against having kids.
He recounted how some modern-day parents argue against having kids.
"I have heard many times. 'How can I bring a child into this terrible world? I'm like 'have you read history? Because let me tell you, it was way worse back then," Musk said.
"I have heard many times. 'How can I bring a child into this terrible world? I'm like 'have you read history? Because let me tell you, it was way worse back then," Musk said.
As per the reports, Elon Musk has fathered 10 children, one of whom died shortly after birth.
As per the reports, Elon Musk has fathered 10 children, one of whom died shortly after birth.
Last month, one of his children who recently turned 18 filed a petition in a California court to change her name and gender identity to female.
Last month, one of his children who recently turned 18 filed a petition in a California court to change her name and gender identity to female.
She cited "the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form" as one of the reasons for the name change, according to the court document.
She cited "the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form" as one of the reasons for the name change, according to the court document.