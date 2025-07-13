Elon Musk says Donald Trump should ‘just release Epstein files as promised’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again urged US President Donald Trump to release the Epstein files as promised.

“Seriously. He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised,” Musk said in a reply to a post on social media platform X.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump had defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, while also accusing members of the Biden administration and others of being the creator of the files.

On Saturday, Trump defended Bondi amid backlash against her from some of Trump's supporters over how the Justice Department handled the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged clientele.

He said "nobody cares about" Epstein, and that more time or energy must not be wasted on his case, as he tried to unite his base of supporters in a nearly 400-word post on Truth Social.

"What's going on with my "boys" and, in some cases, "gals?" They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what's happening," the US president said.

In a joint statement released on Monday, the FBI and Justice Department said there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about Epstein's death in federal custody in 2019 and his alleged clientele.

The statement concluded that after reviewing more than 300 gigabytes of data, there was "no incriminating client list" nor was there any evidence that Epstein may have blackmailed prominent people.

Epstein's death while imprisoned in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center has ignited controversy for years.