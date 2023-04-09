Home / News / World /  Elon Musk says he can be ‘dumb’ more often than he would like. Here's why
In a hilarious exchange on Twitter Elon Musk admitted that he can be ‘dumb’ way more often than he would prefer. Musk was replying to a conversation where the user claimed ‘Elon knows best’ is a terrible argument and the Twitter CEO can sometimes be dumb.

Replying to the Twitter conversation Musk said, ‘I am dumb way more often than I’d like to be!’. The conversation arose from comments made by the Twitter user @TSLAFanMtl regarding Tesla's advertisement policies.

The hilarious exchange on Twitter began after a self-proclaimed Tesla commentator named James Cat disagreed with the company's decision not to spend on advertising its cars and instead lower the price.

In response to the argument, Musk said, “So many well off critics don’t understand that demand at scale is limited by affordability. There is plenty of demand for our products, but if the price is more money than people have, that demand is irrelevant."

However, James didn't back down and disagreed with Elon's decision, saying, ‘Most people that can afford a Tesla today aren’t buying Tesla’. This prompted one of Elon Musk's fans to respond to the user by saying, "To think you're smarter than Elon Musk.

James replied that while he doesn't think he's smarter than the billionaire, Tesla's CEO and management don't make all the right decisions either. He wrote, “Do I think I am smarter than Elon? No. Does that mean he or management gets everything 100% right? No. Let's not be a cult and try to be objective. This is a cultist response"

User Whole Mars Catalogue, who frequently interacts with Musk on Twitter, was quick to come to James' aid. While praising Tesla's management style, he wrote, “What I love about Tesla Twitter is that we can debate & discuss what the company should do, have employees and management join in that discussion, & try and ultimately push the company and mission forward Elon knows best is a terrible argument. He’s great but can also be dumb"

Elon Musk's management style has been the subject of much debate since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal. Soon after taking over, Musk fired half of the company's employees, asking the rest to be prepared to work long hours at high intensity or take a three-month severance package.

