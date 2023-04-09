Elon Musk says he can be ‘dumb’ more often than he would like. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responds to a user's comment that ‘Elon knows best’ is a terrible argument, and the billionaire can be dumb sometimes
In a hilarious exchange on Twitter Elon Musk admitted that he can be ‘dumb’ way more often than he would prefer. Musk was replying to a conversation where the user claimed ‘Elon knows best’ is a terrible argument and the Twitter CEO can sometimes be dumb.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×