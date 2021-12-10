Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc said in a tweet on Friday. "thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," the world's richest man tweeted, without elaborating.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

It was not immediately clear if Elon Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years".

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion over the past month. On Friday, Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares for some $963 million to pay for taxes on the exercise of 2.2 million options.

Tesla shares have fallen 18% from a peak on November 4 as Musk offloaded his shares. However, Musk remains the world’s richest person, with a $266 billion fortune that has grown by $110 billion this year alone.

