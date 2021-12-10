Elon Musk says he's thinking of quitting his job. Guess what he wants to do next

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for 'several years'
Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc said in a tweet on Friday. "thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," the world's richest man tweeted, without elaborating.
It was not immediately clear if Elon Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.
Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years".
"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."
Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion over the past month. On Friday, Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares for some $963 million to pay for taxes on the exercise of 2.2 million options.
Tesla shares have fallen 18% from a peak on November 4 as Musk offloaded his shares. However, Musk remains the world’s richest person, with a $266 billion fortune that has grown by $110 billion this year alone.
