Elon Musk says he will give $100 million for carbon capture prize

Despite signing the Giving Pledge, Musk has done relatively little publicly in the way of charity. He’s donated more than $257 million to the Musk Foundation -- equivalent to about 0.1% of his current net worth -- which in turn distributed $65 million between 2016 and 2018 to about 200 nonprofits, according to an analysis by Quartz.

