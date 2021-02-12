Elon Musk says 'I am an alien' when asked how he manages so many things

Elon Musk says 'I am an alien' when asked how he manages so many things1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 04:37 PM IST
Elon Musk revealed that he’s an 'alien' to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man
Eccentric billionaire at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world has revealed how he keeps up with his immense workload. Elon Musk revealed that he’s an “alien" to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man.
Through a tweet, Kunal Shah asked Elon Musk how he is holding has he managed to end running over four organisations that may soon become $500 billion companies as such a relatively young age. Shah claimed he wanted to know how does Musk manage to do the context switching.
Russia warns EU it’s ready to break off ties over sanctions2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
UK economy slumps by record 10% in 2020 after COVID hit3 min read . 05:11 PM IST
PM announces ₹2 lakh compensation for kin of deceased in Tamil Nadu firecracker unit explosion1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
Biden to press for $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan with governors, mayors2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Elon Musk responded with a simple three-word tweet, saying “I’m an alien".
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.