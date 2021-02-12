OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Elon Musk says 'I am an alien' when asked how he manages so many things
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (REUTERS)

Elon Musk says 'I am an alien' when asked how he manages so many things

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 04:37 PM IST

Elon Musk revealed that he’s an 'alien' to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man

Eccentric billionaire at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world has revealed how he keeps up with his immense workload. Elon Musk revealed that he’s an “alien" to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man.

Through a tweet, Kunal Shah asked Elon Musk how he is holding has he managed to end running over four organisations that may soon become $500 billion companies as such a relatively young age. Shah claimed he wanted to know how does Musk manage to do the context switching.

Elon Musk responded with a simple three-word tweet, saying “I’m an alien".

