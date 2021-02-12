Elon Musk says 'I am an alien' when asked how he manages so many things

Eccentric billionaire at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world has revealed how he keeps up with his immense workload. Elon Musk revealed that he’s an “alien" to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man.

Through a tweet, Kunal Shah asked Elon Musk how he is holding has he managed to end running over four organisations that may soon become $500 billion companies as such a relatively young age. Shah claimed he wanted to know how does Musk manage to do the context switching.

Elon Musk responded with a simple three-word tweet, saying “I’m an alien".

I’m an alien — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via