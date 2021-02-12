Elon Musk says 'I am an alien' when asked how he manages so many things

Elon Musk says 'I am an alien' when asked how he manages so many things1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Elon Musk revealed that he’s an 'alien' to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk revealed that he’s an 'alien' to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man
Eccentric billionaire at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world has revealed how he keeps up with his immense workload. Elon Musk revealed that he’s an “alien" to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man.
Eccentric billionaire at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world has revealed how he keeps up with his immense workload. Elon Musk revealed that he’s an “alien" to Cred Founder, Kunal Shah who was looking for answers from the business-man.
Through a tweet, Kunal Shah asked Elon Musk how he is holding has he managed to end running over four organisations that may soon become $500 billion companies as such a relatively young age. Shah claimed he wanted to know how does Musk manage to do the context switching.
Through a tweet, Kunal Shah asked Elon Musk how he is holding has he managed to end running over four organisations that may soon become $500 billion companies as such a relatively young age. Shah claimed he wanted to know how does Musk manage to do the context switching.
Elon Musk responded with a simple three-word tweet, saying “I’m an alien".
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.