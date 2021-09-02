SpaceX founder Elon Musk has once again mocked his billionaire rival Jeff Bezos on Twitter for filing lawsuits against his space firm.

It is the latest in a series of barbs traded by the two billionaires. Both Bezos and Musk are vying against each other to win Nasa's moon lander contract.

Though Musk's SpaceX has already won the precious Nasa's contract, Bezos Blue Origin has filed a lawsuit claiming discrepancies in Nasa'a bidding process.

As a result, Bezos Blue Origin sued Nasa as it lost a government contract to put astronauts on the Moon.

This action by Bezos firm has hampered SpaceX's own work for the project.

Moreover, this week, Amazon.com also urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to dismiss SpaceX plans to launch satellites for Starlink project.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX providing satellite Internet access to most of the Earth. The constellation consisted of over 1,600 satellites until mid-2021.

Starlink is currently powered by around 1,740 low earth orbit satellites, which serve an estimated 90,000 customers. SpaceX is gearing up to launch a tranche of 30,000 second-generation satellites to improve the service, and so has to inform the FCC exactly where they will be positioned around the Earth. Amazon’s complaint is that SpaceX is asking the FCC to approve two entirely different orbital configurations to be chosen later.

Replying to the news report on Bezos' latest move, Musk said, "Filing legal actions against SpaceX is *actually* his full-time job".

In a letter to FCC, the Jeff Bezos company wrote, "The Commission should dismiss the amendment proposed by SpaceX under section 25.112 of the Commission's rules. The SpaceX amendment proposed two different configurations for the nearly 30,000 satellites of its Gen2 System, each of which arranges these satellites along very different orbital parametres. SpaceX's novel approach of applying for two mutually exclusive configurations is at odds with both the Commission's rules and public policy and we urge the commission to dismiss this amendment".

Subsequently SpaceX responded to Amazon's request that the FCC dismiss the Starlink Gen2 amendment, calling it "a continuation of efforts by the Amazon family of companies to hinder competitors" and referencing Blue Origin's lawsuit against NASA.

It is a rare known fact that the world's most high-profile CEOs-- Musk and Bezos, have been engaged in a simmering rivalry over the last 15 years.

Last month Musk wrote on Twitter, If lobbying and lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn".

