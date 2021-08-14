SpaceX founder Elon Musk has once again mocked his billionaire rival Jeff Bezos for focussing on government lobbying rather than developing rockets.

Musk's remark has come after his company SpaceX won a $2.9 billion contract from NASA to develop its Starship craft for the 2024 Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon.

Even though NASA originally said it was going to give multiple contracts, it didn’t have enough money and that awarding only one contract was legal.

As a result, Bezos' Blue Origin described the bidding process as “flawed".

The Bezos firm appealed the contract to the Government Accountability Office on the grounds that there should have been multiple contracts and that the proposals weren’t evaluated correctly.

To which Musk responded: "Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol."

Elon Musk also took swipe at Bezos by saying, "If lobbying and lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn," on Twitter.

It is the latest in a series of barbs traded by the two billionaires.

It is a rare known fact that the world's most high-profile CEOs-- Musk and Bezos, have been engaged in a simmering rivalry over the last 15 years.

In 2013, the two billionaires got embroiled in a NASA launchpad battle. SpaceX tried to get exclusive use of a NASA launchpad, but Blue Origin filed a formal protest with the government to prevent SpaceX from using the pad.

Musk called the move a "phony blocking tactic". However, SpaceX eventually won the right to take over the pad.

In 2014, Musk and Bezos got into a patent battle when Blue Origin was granted a patent for drone ships. SpaceX petitioned to invalidate the patent.

Thereafter, Blue Origin withdrew most of the claims in the patent.

