Business magnate Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he committed a 'mistake' by never restricting his children from using social media. Musk, who remains very active on social media added that he thinks his children are programmed by websites like Reddit and video hosting and sharing website YouTube.

"I have not tried to restrict social media for my kids, which might have been a mistake." They have been programmed by Reddit and YouTube. I would limit social media a bit more than in the past... watch what they are watching," Musk said while addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai.

According to the entertainment website People, Elon Musk is a father of 10 children, the eldest being born in 2002 and the youngest being born in 2021.

During in 35-minute speech, Musk talked about scientifically advanced topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the possibility of aliens. The billionaire also went a little political and said that we should be concerned about becoming too much of a single-world government.

Musk who purchased social media platform Twitter in a $44 billion deal said that he will head the company till the end of the year 'to make things right' before handing it over to a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"I need to stabilize the organization... make sure it is in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out," he said.

Musk has announced several times that he will eventually step aside from the leadership of Twitter and will focus on his other companies. The investors at his other company Tesla were reportedly unhappy as the billionaire spent most of his time on the social media platform.

Last year, around $720 billion worth of Tesla shares were wiped out due to fears around Musk's involvement in Twitter. The shares subsequently regained as the demand for electric vehicles continue to remain high.

Musk believes that Tesla and SpaceX can run without his active involvement. SpaceX is “able to make a lot of progress even if I spend less time there," he said, while Tesla demands less time now than it did a few years ago.