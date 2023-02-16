Elon Musk says not restricting his kids from social media was 'mistake': 'They are programmed'
- Musk said that his children are programmed by websites like Reddit and video hosting and sharing website YouTube
Business magnate Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he committed a 'mistake' by never restricting his children from using social media. Musk, who remains very active on social media added that he thinks his children are programmed by websites like Reddit and video hosting and sharing website YouTube.
