After reports of Israeli strikes on the city of Isfehan in Central Iran amid escalating conflict in the region, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a veiled comment on April 19 that rockets should be sent to stars rather than at each other. Israel launched missile strikes against Tehran during the wee hours of Friday, ABC News reported, citing a senior US official.

Musk's post on X comes right after blasts were reported across Iran.

"We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars," he said in his social media post. "Maybe world leaders should just email memes at each other and let the public vote on who wins," Musk said, adding "I prefer that over war."

The official quoted by ABC News could not confirm whether sites in Syria and Iraq were hit as well in the Israeli onslaught.

On Friday, Iran activated 's air defenses across multiple locations after loud explosions were heard near an airport and military base in the city of Isfahan, according to Iranian state media reports.

The blasts come just days after Iran allegedly launched over 300 drones and missiles at targets in Israel last Saturday, prompting the Israeli military to launch a bombing campaign against Gaza. Officials claim Israel and allied forces intercepted nearly all of the Iranian projectiles. Iran has charged Israel of bombing its embassy in Syria earlier this month and vowed to retaliate.

While Iran has not confirmed the cause of Friday's Isfahan explosions, Syrian media outlets reported Israeli strikes targeting Syrian military radar sites in the southern provinces of As-Suwayda and Daraa around the same time. Residents of Mosul and Erbil in Iraq also reported hearing sounds of jets flying overhead on Friday.

The alleged Israeli retaliation marks a significant escalation in the longstanding hostilities between Iran and Israel. The two nations have repeatedly accused each other of destabilizing the region through proxies and military force.

