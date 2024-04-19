Elon Musk says 'send rockets not at each other, but rather to stars’ amid heightened Israel-Iran tensions
Following reports of Israeli strikes on the central city of Isfehan in Iran, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a veiled comment that rockets should be sent to stars rather than at each other. Musk suggested world leaders email memes at each other and let the public vote on who wins, instead of warfare.
