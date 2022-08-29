Elon Musk says self-driving Teslas to be ready by year-end. Read here

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, a US judge told Twitter on Thursday to surrender more data to Elon Musk on fake accounts, a key issue the billionaire is using to try to cancel his buyout bid, as per AFP report. While Judge Kathaleen McCormick allowed the Tesla boss's team an opening to bolster its argument that Musk was misled, she chastised them for "absurdly broad" requests for "trillions upon trillions of data points," and then the judge ordered Twitter to hand over data on 9,000 accounts the firm audited at the end of 2021, which opens the door for that information to be used in Musk's effort to quit the $44 billion deal, the report said.