Elon Musk says self-driving Teslas to be ready by year-end. Read here

- Self-driving Teslas ready by year-end and hopes they could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, Elon Musk said
Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get self-driving Teslas ready by year-end and hopes they could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval, as per Reuters report.
Additionally, the Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer said, the world needs more oil and gas now to deal with an energy shortage while pushing to transition to renewable supplies, noting “at this time, we actually need more oil and gas, not less," Elon Musk said on Monday during an energy conference in Norway, adding that he’s not someone to “demonize" the fossil fuels. At the same time, “we must have a clear path to a sustainable energy future."
Elon Musk reportedly made his comments as Europe is grappling with its worst energy crisis in decades as Russia is lowering natural gas deliveries to the region and nuclear power-plant outages in France further sap supply, according to Bloomberg report.
Europe’s politicians have already earmarked about 280 billion euros ($278 billion) to ease the pain of surging prices for businesses and consumers, but the aid risks being dwarfed by the scale of the crisis and the European Union will call an emergency meeting of energy ministers to discuss bloc-wide solutions, the report said. Musk said ocean wind has “massive untapped potential" and added he’s a proponent of nuclear energy, adding, “if you have a well-designed nuclear plant, you should not shut it down -- especially right now," as per report.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, a US judge told Twitter on Thursday to surrender more data to Elon Musk on fake accounts, a key issue the billionaire is using to try to cancel his buyout bid, as per AFP report. While Judge Kathaleen McCormick allowed the Tesla boss's team an opening to bolster its argument that Musk was misled, she chastised them for "absurdly broad" requests for "trillions upon trillions of data points," and then the judge ordered Twitter to hand over data on 9,000 accounts the firm audited at the end of 2021, which opens the door for that information to be used in Musk's effort to quit the $44 billion deal, the report said.
(With inputs from AFP, Bloomberg, Reuters)
