comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 15:59:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.25 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.7 -0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.75 -0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.8 -0.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 610.85 -0.45%
Business News/ News / World/  Did Putin have a role in Wagner chief Prigozhin's death? Elon Musk says 'slight chance this is...'
Back

Elon Musk on microblogging site ‘X’ said, “Longer than I expected. Slight chance this is a psy op" to discussion on Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash.

Prigozhin's reported death in the plane crash has left many loopholes, even as the circumstances of the accident still remain unknown. Experts are of the opinion that Prigozhin's death marks President Vladimir Putin's vengeance for his short-lived rebellion in June.

Elon Musk's statement seems to attest to expert opinion that Prigozhin had this coming, especially considering rebels against Russian President Vladimir Putin have not empirically enjoyed a longer life.

Elon Musk mentioned that there is a ‘slight chance this is a psy op’. A psy op stands for Psychological operations which are used to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their motives and objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and large foreign powers.

According to Merriam Webster, Psy Op stands for military operations usually aimed at influencing the enemy's state of mind through noncombative means

Elon Musk's response came after a X user posted, "That didn't take too long."

See the post here

Elon Musk is known to never shy away from commenting on worldly controversial events, and his remark on the Wagner chief's death is no surprise either.

Elon Musk's comments seem to reiterate what experts and western think tanks have opinied that the ‘accident’ was an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin’s authority.

Russia's Vladimir Putin has also remained silent as speculation swirled.

Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had in June led a rebellion against the Kremlin attempting to topple Russia's military leadership. On Wednesday he was on a plane which crashed killing him and all other passengers on the plane.

The 62-year-old was on board a private plane that crashed while traveling between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Russian authorities have not put forward any cause for the crash, leaving the field open for a mass of questions and assumptions.

Putin's rage at Wagner's mutiny, his history of eliminating opponents and the tightening of his regime's control since its invasion of Ukraine have all been highlighted by observers pinning Prigozhin's death on the Kremlin.

Rescuers found 10 bodies, and Russian media cited anonymous sources in Wagner who said Prigozhin was dead. But there has been no official confirmation.

(With agency inputs)

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 05:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App