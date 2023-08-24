Wagner chief's death in plane crash raises questions, with Elon Musk suggesting it may be a psy op. Elon Musk also flagged what he belived as an expected outcome to have taken place later than ‘expected’

Elon Musk on microblogging site 'X' said, "Longer than I expected. Slight chance this is a psy op" to discussion on Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash.

Prigozhin's reported death in the plane crash has left many loopholes, even as the circumstances of the accident still remain unknown. Experts are of the opinion that Prigozhin's death marks President Vladimir Putin's vengeance for his short-lived rebellion in June.

Elon Musk's statement seems to attest to expert opinion that Prigozhin had this coming, especially considering rebels against Russian President Vladimir Putin have not empirically enjoyed a longer life.

Elon Musk mentioned that there is a ‘slight chance this is a psy op’. A psy op stands for Psychological operations which are used to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their motives and objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and large foreign powers.

According to Merriam Webster, Psy Op stands for military operations usually aimed at influencing the enemy's state of mind through noncombative means

Elon Musk's response came after a X user posted, "That didn't take too long."

Elon Musk is known to never shy away from commenting on worldly controversial events, and his remark on the Wagner chief's death is no surprise either.

Elon Musk's comments seem to reiterate what experts and western think tanks have opinied that the 'accident' was an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin's authority.

Russia's Vladimir Putin has also remained silent as speculation swirled.

Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had in June led a rebellion against the Kremlin attempting to topple Russia's military leadership. On Wednesday he was on a plane which crashed killing him and all other passengers on the plane.

The 62-year-old was on board a private plane that crashed while traveling between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Russian authorities have not put forward any cause for the crash, leaving the field open for a mass of questions and assumptions.

Putin's rage at Wagner's mutiny, his history of eliminating opponents and the tightening of his regime's control since its invasion of Ukraine have all been highlighted by observers pinning Prigozhin's death on the Kremlin.

Rescuers found 10 bodies, and Russian media cited anonymous sources in Wagner who said Prigozhin was dead. But there has been no official confirmation.

(With agency inputs)