SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Saturday said some Starlink terminals near conflict areas in Ukraine were being jammed for several hours at a time, but however, reiterated that the latest software bypasses the jamming.

"Some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed for several hours at a time. Our latest software update bypasses the jamming. Am curious to see what’s next!," Musk said in a tweet.

Earlier, Musk said that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.

"We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he said in a tweet.

Musk also said that SpaceX was reprioritized to cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.

The warning came days after an internet security researcher warned that devices used for satellite communications could become "beacons" that Russia could target for airstrikes.

"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk tweeted.

On Saturday, Musk said Starlink was activated in Ukraine and SpaceX was sending more terminals to the country, responding to a tweet by a Ukraine government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

On Monday, Ukraine said it had received donated Starlink satellite internet terminals, but an internet security researcher warned these could become Russian targets.

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Starlink for "keeping our cities connected and emergency services saving lives!" But he said the country needs generators to keep Starlink service online due to Russian attacks on infrastructure.

In response, Musk said SpaceX was updating software to reduce peak power consumption, so Starlink can be powered from car cigarette lighters.

