1 min read.Updated: 28 Oct 2021, 05:32 AM ISTBloomberg
Elon Musk said that even if the super-wealthy were taxed at '100%,' the government would need to turn to the 'general public' in order to make for the short-fall
Listen to this article
Elon Musk, the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $292 billion, said taxing billionaires would only make a “small dent" toward paying off the U.S. national debt, arguing that the focus should be on government spending.
“Spending is the real problem," Musk said Wednesday in a tweet that also included a link to an online clock that estimates the country’s debt. Even if the super-wealthy were taxed at “100%," the government would need to turn to the “general public" in order to make for the short-fall, the Tesla Chief Executive said.