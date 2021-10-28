Elon Musk says taxing billionaires won’t ease debt burden

Elon Musk said that even if the super-wealthy were taxed at '100%,' the government would need to turn to the 'general public' in order to make for the short-fall

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $292 billion, said taxing billionaires would only make a “small dent" toward paying off the U.S. national debt, arguing that the focus should be on government spending. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $292 billion, said taxing billionaires would only make a “small dent" toward paying off the U.S. national debt, arguing that the focus should be on government spending.

“Spending is the real problem," Musk said Wednesday in a tweet that also included a link to an online clock that estimates the country’s debt. Even if the super-wealthy were taxed at “100%," the government would need to turn to the “general public" in order to make for the short-fall, the Tesla Chief Executive said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“Spending is the real problem," Musk said Wednesday in a tweet that also included a link to an online clock that estimates the country’s debt. Even if the super-wealthy were taxed at “100%," the government would need to turn to the “general public" in order to make for the short-fall, the Tesla Chief Executive said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“This is basic math," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is basic math," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}