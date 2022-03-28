Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that he feels 'lonely', especially if his dog is not around him. In an interview with Business Insider, the tech giant said, "There are times when I feel lonely...I am sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's pretty basic".

Musk said that if he is working on the starship rocket and staying in " a little house" and his dog is not around then he faces loneliness. "I feel quite lonely because I am just in a little house by myself with no dog," the Tesla CEO added.

As per the media reports, Musk lives in a small wooden house, a $50,000 375-square-foot tiny home that he rented from SpaceX in Texas.

In addition, Musk and singer Grimes split after being together for three years. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes said, "Musk lives at times below the poverty line". She also said that she "felt trapped between two worlds".

Separately, Musk said he is not passionate about one thing, and that is a significantly increased life span.

When Musk was asked about ‘Longevity. A significantly increased life span’, he said, “I don't think we should try to have people live for a really long time. That would cause asphyxiation of society."

He further added,"I think we already have quite a serious issue with gerontocracy, where the leaders of so many countries are extremely old. In the US, it's a very, very ancient leadership. And it is just impossible to stay in touch with the people if you are many generations older than them."

Musk said that he'd like to see political leaders "be ideally within 10 or at least, 20 years of the average age of the population."

He further added that he is not afraid of 'dying' “I certainly would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. But I am not afraid of dying. I think it would come as a relief,"he said.

