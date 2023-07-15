Elon Musk says Twitter cash flow still negative because…

Elon Musk informed us about the strained financial situation of Twitter as the cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and huge debts. Notably, Elon Musk was expecting the cash flow to turn positive by June, which has not happened yet. The development comes even as Elon Musk deployed aggressive cost-cutting measures after taking over the social media platform.

