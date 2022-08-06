Elon Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if proof of real accounts provided

Twitter on Thursday had dismissed Elon Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was implausible and contrary to fact.
Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on original terms.
"If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms. However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not," Musk tweeted on 6 August.
Twitter on Thursday dismissed Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact".
Musk had said that Twitter misrepresented the size of its user base to distort its value and then “played a months-long game of hide-and-seek" as he sought more information to complete the $44 billion purchase of the company.
In a reply filed on Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, Twitter called Musk's reasoning “a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive."
“The counterclaims are a made-for-litigation tale that is contradicted by the evidence and common sense," Twitter's response said. “Musk invents representations Twitter never made and then tries to wield, selectively, the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to conjure a breach of those purported representations."
Musk made the claims in a countersuit filed under seal last Friday, which was made public on Thursday.