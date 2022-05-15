This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
1 min read.06:33 AM ISTAgencies
Musk on Friday said that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was ‘temporarily on hold’ while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.
"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!," tweeted Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.
Musk on Friday said that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. He added later that he remained committed to the deal.
