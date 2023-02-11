Elon Musk says Twitter's 'legacy blue checks' to be removed soon
The user said that 'verification tick has lost its charm' and pointed out that the earlier the blue tick verification was given to public figures, but now anyone can get it.
Twitter owner Elon Musk said that the company will soon do away with 'legacy blue check', the blue ticks on verified handles that have not subscribed to Twitter Blue.
