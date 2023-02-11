Twitter owner Elon Musk said that the company will soon do away with 'legacy blue check', the blue ticks on verified handles that have not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

"Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt," tweeted Elon Musk.

Dear @elonmusk the blue verification mark is now become a joke.

Earlier the blue tick verification was only given to ppl who were public figures and political figures but sadly today any Tom Dick n Harry gets verified.

Ur verification tick has lost the charm.. — Ria (@RiaRevealed) February 10, 2023

This comes as a response to a question by a user who questioned the blue verification. The user said that 'verification tick has lost its charm' and pointed out that the earlier the blue tick verification was given to public figures, but now anyone can get it.

"Dear @elonmusk the blue verification mark is now become a joke. Earlier the blue tick verification was only given to ppl who were public figures and political figures but sadly today any Tom Dick n Harry gets verified. Ur verification tick has lost the charm..," said the user.

According to Musk, Twitter would no longer display the blue checkmarks that users previously received for "active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest" that the company has verified.

Recently, Twitter Blue services were launched in India. In order to use the Twitter Blue services in India on mobile, users would need to pay ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. While the price for a subscription plan on the web will cost users ₹650 per month. Twitter is also offering an annual subscription plan for web users that will be billed annually and cost ₹6,800.

To recall, Twitter Blue offers a bunch of features for paid users such as undo tweet, early access to some features, edit tweet button, ability to post longer and high-quality videos along with prioritised rankings in chats. According to the company, Twitter Blue subscribers will now encounter half the amount of ads which will be seen by normal users on their home timeline.

Last year, Elon Musk had announced that Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month. However, it will be priced differently for various markets.