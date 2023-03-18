Elon Musk says Twitter will open source code used to recommend tweets as ‘algorithm overly complex’2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:17 AM IST
- Musk contended that the recommendation algorithm used at Twitter is overly complicated and not fully understood inside the company.
Twitter owner Elon Musk has shared some latest update that the micro blogging site will undergo. In a tweet, the owner said that the company will open source all code used to recommend tweets.
