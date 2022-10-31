From the time Elon Musk took over the micro blogging site, he has been dropping hints or updating the changes that Twitter will undergo. Now Elon Musk has said that, Twitter will revise its user verification process. "Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details on what may change.
Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their "verified" badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.
Another report by The Verge has stated that Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. It further states that employees working on the project were told to meet a deadline of 7 November to launch the feature or they will be fired.
The CEO of Tesla Inc has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.
Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service which offers "exclusive access to premium features" on monthly subscription basis including a feature to edit tweets.
The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk's insistence using a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70 percent had said yes.
The billionaire has also requested that logged out users visiting Twitter's site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets, The Verge reported on Sunday citing employees who were familiar with the matter.
After finalizing the $44 billion Twitter deal and he took over, Musk fired Twitter executives Parag Agarwal, legal head Vijay Gadde and CFO Nel Segal. The Tesla CEO wants to make Twitter a ‘free’ space and wants to work with humanity.
(With inputs from Reuters)
