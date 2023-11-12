Elon Musk says video games help 'calm the demons' in his mind

In a recent podcast episode with Lex Fridman, Musk shared that engaging in video games calms his mind. He also finds video games enjoyable and appreciates the artwork, storylines, and puzzle-solving aspects.

Tech mogul Elon Musk, known for leading Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has revealed that playing video games is his primary method of destressing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent podcast episode with Lex Fridman, Musk shared that engaging in video games calms his mind, stating, "Killing the demons in a video game calms the demons in my mind."

Musk also said he finds video games enjoyable and appreciates the artwork, storylines, and puzzle-solving aspects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recreational Activity Musk emphasised the significance of video games in his life, stating, "I’ve played a lot of video games because it’s my primary recreational activity."

Musk highlighted the enjoyment of getting into a state of flow while playing challenging video games. He noted the importance of finding a balance, stating, "If you play a tough video game, you can get into a state of flow which is very enjoyable. Admittedly it needs to be not too easy, not too hard—kind of in the Goldilocks zone. And I guess you generally want to feel like you're progressing in a game. There's also beautiful art and engaging storylines, and it's like an amazing puzzle to solve. " {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Favourite Games A favourite of Musk's is "Elden Ring," a war and empire-building game that he described as a "top candidate for the best game ever. Top five for sure."

Musk was full of high praise: “Elden Rings feels like it's designed by an alien. It's so unusual, it's incredibly creative and the art is stunning. I recommend playing it on a big resolution TV, just to.. the art is incredible, so beautiful. It's a unique puzzle to solve, and the strategy used to solve one battle is different from another battle."

Musk also spoke about his ongoing efforts to defeat the last boss Lilith in the new Diablo VI game, adding philosophically: "Beating hatred in the eternal realm is the hardest boss battle, in life and in the video game". The video noted that Musk managed to defeat "uber boss" Lilith the day after the podcast was shot.

Fortune quoted Grimes' words to biographer Walter Isaacson that Musk takes video games very seriously, considering them his sole means of relaxation. Grimes is Musk's long-time companion.

Among Musk's preferred games is "The Battle of Polytopia," a strategy game focused on building civilizations and engaging in battles, Fortune added. Musk's brother, Kimbal, shared that Elon considered the game a lesson in CEO skills, noting that "Empathy is not an asset." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk's immersion in video games has even influenced key business decisions. According to Grimes, Musk decided to purchase Twitter after an extended session of playing "Elden Ring" until the early morning hours.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.