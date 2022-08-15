Elon Musk says we’re in big trouble if aliens visit Earth; he explains why2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 02:02 PM IST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explained why it would be a huge problem.
Elon Musk believes that there must be a lot of aliens from other planets or there is nobody at all. For him, having no aliens whatsoever and having lots of them are both equally terrifying to think of. The SpaceX CEO explained why during an interview.