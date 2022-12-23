Elon Musk says ‘will not sell’ more Tesla stock for another 2 years3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:38 AM IST
Shares of Tesla rose 3 percent to $129.23 in after-hours trading on Thursday following an 8.9 percent drop in regular trading hours.
Shares of Tesla rose 3 percent to $129.23 in after-hours trading on Thursday following an 8.9 percent drop in regular trading hours.
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday said that he will not sell any more Tesla shares for about two years.