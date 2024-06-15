Elon Musk seeks ’elimination’ of EVM, says ’risk.. still too high’

Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, on Saturday sought the elimination of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from the elections in the United States.

Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, made the remark while responding to a post by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the independent candidate for President of the United States, over alleged voting irregularities related to EVMs in Puerto Rico’s primary elections.

In a post on X, Kennedy Jr said, "Puerto Rico’s primary elections just experienced hundreds of voting irregularities related to electronic voting machines, according to the Associated Press. Luckily, there was a paper trail so the problem was identified and vote tallies corrected. What happens in jurisdictions where there is no paper trail?"

Kennedy Jr said that US citizens need to know that every one of their votes were counted, and that their elections cannot be hacked.

He further added that they need to return to paper ballots to avoid electronic interference with elections.

Reacting to Kennedy Jr's post on X, Elon Musk said that we should eliminate electronic voting machines.

"The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," said Musk.

Musk remark has been liked by over 1 lakh X users. While 20,000 users reposted, over 8,000 also reacted to it.

Of the several X users who reacted to Musk's comment, one user said, "We should eliminate mail-in voting and drop boxes too."

"Agreed! Electronic voting machines are the only way they’re able to cheat in the elections," said another user.

"You would have been banned from Twitter for election interference for saying this had you not bought it," said user named Shame Horne.

One of the users said that electronic voting machines with paper backups and separate tabulators are probably the way to go.