Elon Musk urged the Britain to hold fresh elections on Thursday — insisting that only the Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage could save the other country. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also issued a series of posts calling for the release of far-right agitator Tommy Robinson and raked up the UK grooming scandal.

“A new election should be called. Only reform can save Britain,” he insisted in a barrage of late night tweets.

The Labour government led by Starmer stormed back into power during the July 2024 general elections after 14 years in the Opposition ranks. The PM currently holds a massive parliamentary majority and does not need to call fresh elections for another 4.5 years.

Musk has emerged as a vocal critic of Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the past year — including his handling of anti-immigrant riots after the murder of three girls was wrongly blamed online on an asylum seeker. He also clashed with the government over issues such as free speech and economic growth.

"In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's approval for the police to charge suspects. Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008 -2013," Musk wrote on X.

Who is Tommy Robinson?

Musk issued repeated calls for the release of Tommy Robinson on Thursday — including his endorsement of an X post that urged the US to exert “economic and diplomatic pressure to force the issue”. He is a prominent British far-agitator and a former journalist who boasts a string of UK criminal convictions. He has amassed a big online following after years spearheading a vehemently anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant movement.

Robinson was jailed in late 2024 after after admitting to contempt of court over the repetition of false accusations against a Syrian refugee. Musk however claimed that the Robinson was in prison “for telling the truth” and that “he should be freed”. His posts have since garnered huge support from far-right figures — including Dutch politician Geert Wilders — as well as some right-wing YouTube channels.

The British journalist had previously released a documentary on the alleged grooming gangs and alleged rapes of young women — with Musk linking it to his current incarceration.

What is the UK grooming scandal?

The alleged Rotherham scandal happened between 1997 and 2013. On September 13, 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service said that seven men were jailed for committing child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham during the 2000s. The CPS prosecuted Mohammed Amar, 42, Mohammed Siyab, 44, Yasser Ajaibe, 39, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 49, Abid Saddiq, 43, Tahir Yassin, 38, and Ramin Bari, 37, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency as part of Operation Stovewood. The massive investigation into child sexual abuse and exploitation took place in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. The two victims in the case were aged just 11 and 15 when the attacks began.