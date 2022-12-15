Elon Musk sells another big chunk of Tesla shares

Elon Musk sells another big chunk of Tesla shares1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
According to the filing, Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares of the electric-vehicle maker.
According to the filing, Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares of the electric-vehicle maker.
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold shares worth about $3.58 billion, a US securities filing showed.
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold shares worth about $3.58 billion, a US securities filing showed.
According to the filing, Musk has sold 22 million shares of the electric-vehicle maker. As per the filing, he sold the stocks between three day from 12-15 December.
According to the filing, Musk has sold 22 million shares of the electric-vehicle maker. As per the filing, he sold the stocks between three day from 12-15 December.
Earlier on 9 November, the Tesla CEO had sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion days after he completed the $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.
Earlier on 9 November, the Tesla CEO had sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion days after he completed the $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.
With the latest sale of shares, the total Tesla stocks sold by Musk nearly $40 billion over the past year, as reported by Reuters.
With the latest sale of shares, the total Tesla stocks sold by Musk nearly $40 billion over the past year, as reported by Reuters.
Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, is one of the worst performing stocks among major automakers and tech companies this year, as investors worry that Musk's purchase of Twitter could divert his time away from Tesla.
Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, is one of the worst performing stocks among major automakers and tech companies this year, as investors worry that Musk's purchase of Twitter could divert his time away from Tesla.
(More details awaited)
(More details awaited)