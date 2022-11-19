Elon Musk sends SOS to engineers to report to him after over 1,200 staff resign

Elon Musk sends SOS to engineers to report to him after over 1,200 staff resign1 min read . 03:36 PM IST
With hundreds of Twitter employees decided to resign on Thursday ahead of the deadline for the Elon Musk's ultimatum' to commit to a 'hardcore" work environment, the new Twitter owner on 19 November sent an SOS to the staff: Anyone who writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 pm today.
Adding more, Musk also asked software engineers to fly to San Francisco and be at the Twitter office in person.
For those can't physically get to the Bay Area or have family emergencies, will be excused from attending, Musk wrote in the mail, reported Bloomberg.
In the email sent to the employees, Musk asked the engineers to send a bullet-point summary of their coding accomplishments in the last six months, adding that they also need to send as many as 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code.
"If you're working remotely, please email the request below nonetheless and I will try to speak you via video. Only those who cannot physically get to Twitter HQ or have a family emergency are excused," Business Insider quoted the mail text by Musk to employees at 2 pm PT.
The series of mail arrived after Twitter closed its office after a mass exodus over Musk's ultimatum.
Around 1,200 employees resigned on 18 November, reported New York Times, adding the this created a a cloud of confusion over which people should still have access to company property.
After taking over the firm, Musk had already fired 7,500 staff, scrapped a work-from-home policy and had imposed long hours.
With agency inputs.
